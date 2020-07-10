As required by the state, Benton Community School District has prepared a Return to Learn (RTL) plan to address how the districts will return to in-person learning and implement safety measures for students and staff amid COVID-19 concerns.
“Benton Community is committed to every student receiving a quality education— regardless of the learning environment—so all students maximize their education and achievement,” Benton CSD said in a statement. “We are committed to our students and families and realize that the current “landscape” of education is changing and may continue to change in years to come. As we prepare to return to school, we must begin with strengthening relationships, supporting the needs of our students and families, and collaborating with our communities.”
Benton Community plans to open its doors for the 2020-21 school year on August 24 as regularly scheduled with on-site and in-person education. According to the release, students and staff have the option to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks. The district will limit visitors to the school building for the first few months. Parents will be asked to screen their children for fever and COVID symptoms before sending them to school. Handwashing, hygiene and other safety measures will be taught and reinforced in school. All of the facilities and school buses will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.
“We recognize that returning to school in our buildings and use of our transportation system does not always allow for six inch social distancing, however, some levels of social distancing will be instituted when and where possible,” Pam Ewell, Superintendent of Benton Community said. “We will encourage students to social distance when they are able.”
Benton plans to monitor and respond to requests from parents for online instruction for students who are immune-compromised or possess other serious health issues based on prescribed approaches from the family and/or child’s medical provider. Administrators will assess the need for online/virtual instruction after the first two weeks into the school year and move into a “Hybrid” education mode for those students and families. If the schools were forced to close again, Online/virtual instruction will be the required mode of instruction.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of area school districts as they move forward with RTL plans. Updates will be made when available.