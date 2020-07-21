Vinton, Iowa: A beautiful July night greeted a nice crowd at the Benton County Speedway, “The Bullring” on Sunday night. Well over 100 cars took part in the fast paced racing program that saw the final checkered of the night wave before 9:30 pm.
The KISS Country IMCA Modifieds saw a 20 car starting field take the green flag, Ethan Braaksma took off from his pole position start and went on to lead the first half of the main event. Tom Berry Jr. worked to the front from a 7th position start and took over the point position as the main event passed the halfway mark. Berry Jr. went on to score another “Bullring” win over Braaksma and Mark Schulte.
The Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Car Class has turned into the Murty family show on Sunday nights. This week it was Damon Murty taking advantage of a great starting position on the outside front row, the elder Murty led the race flag to flag. While the 99D of Damon Murty was leading, the younger Murty was battling traffic in route to a second place finish after starting shotgun on the field.
The Christie Door IMCA Sportmods provided another action packed feature as they do every Sunday night at the “Bullring”. Kyle Olson came from a 3rd row start and chased down early leader Maguire DeJong and made the pass that sent Kyle Olson to victory lane. Brady Hilmer ran a very strong race in garnering a second place finish ahead of DeJong.
The Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks ran their 15 lap feature with Marengo driver Nathan Ballard picking up his second consecutive win. Ballard advanced from the 10th position start and rode the extreme high side to the front as racing three and four wide was the normal in the Hobby Stock main event. Brett Vanous also came from deep in the field to take second ahead of Jacob Floyd.
The “Bullring” Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts used every inch of the track in their main event. Jake Benischek continued to be the star of the show in the Compact division. On Sunday night Benischek came from the 4th row in scoring the win ahead of Cody Staley and William Michel.
The Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods saw their main event marred by two violent roll overs. Scott Beaty rode out a roll over early in the race in turn one and Darrick Knutsen rode out a roll over after leaving the track in turn four. Fortunately both drivers escaped injury. When the checkered flew was Chad Dugan pulling into victory lane. Dugan took the win ahead of Don Erger and Matt Post.
The Micro Sprints visited the “Bullring” on Sunday night, the 600cc miniature version of a sprint car flew around the 1/4 mile. Capable of speeds topping 100 MPH, the 13 drivers put on a very fast feature event. Riley Goodno from Knoxville took the checkers ahead of Tyler Lee. The Micro Sprints will return to the “Bullring” on Sunday, August 9th.
The Benton County Speedway will host another full program of racing on Sunday, July 26th with the regular six classes plus a return visit by the Legend Cars. Hot laps will take to the “Bullring” at 6 pm with racing to follow.
Benton County Speedway Sunday, July 19 Feature Results (top5)
KISS Country IMCA Modifieds
1.11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines
111 Ethan Braaksma-Newton
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
32X Chris Snyder-Waterloo
Albert Auto Service IMCA Stock Cars
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
1X Michael Petersen-Montezuma
15 Tom Schmitt-Independence
121 Kinzie Ritter-Keystone
Christie Door IMCA Sportmods
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
22JR Brady Hilmer-Dysart
30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
12D Joe Docekal-Dysart
Reinbeck Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
14J Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
3X Jake Benischek-Durant
51 Michael Kimm-VInton
Bull Ring Koops Auto Sport Compacts
3 Jake Benischek-Durant
55 Cody Staley-Muscatine
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
89 Christian Grady-Cedar Rapids
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
6 Don Erger-Brandon
22 Matt Post-Walker
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
41 Skyler Dugan-Waukon
Micro Sprints
11 Riley Goodno-Knoxville
7 Tyler Lee-Cedar Rapids
23T Hunter Lane-Milo
3 Derrike Clark-Newton
31 Joe Dent-Des Moines