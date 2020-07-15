VINTON — After two years of planning, bids for the new walking trail proposed by the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) were received last week.
Matt Boggess, VPRD Director, shared with council members Thursday evening that the project had received a total of 11 bids for the project.
“The bid letting was held July 7,” he said. “We received some very competitive bids. We are very pleased with where we are at with this project.”
The accepted bid for the project was from Baker Enterprises, Waverly, Iowa.
The company’s bid was $685,411.
“This recommendation is based on the base bid being 17% below the engineers estimate which was $825,640 for base bid,” Justin Campbelll, PE, from Shive-Hattery Inc., wrote in a letter to the council.
Shive Hattery, Cedar Rapids, was the engineer for the project which involves the construction of a walking trail that begins in the area of Tilford Middle School and includes the area of the new housing development located south of the Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
Boggess told the council that work could begin yet this summer on the project. “The contractor will be able to get started as soon as we get funds released to pay the project.
“The planned end date for the project is set for July, 2021,” Boggess said.
Funding for the project is part of the general obligation bonds that the City sold last month
“This will be a great amenity for our community,” Boggess stated. “The glow trail that we will be using is a unique feature that we will be able to offer to visitors to the community.”
He added the glow trail will be the longest of its kind in the United States.
The materials used to make the glow trail “have a 20 year warranty,” Boggess said.
“At that point, I hope none of us (himself or council) would still be in a position to worry about it,” he chuckled.
In other business:
-A public hearing was set to review plans and specs for street projects.
The hearing will be at the next council meeting, July 23.
“We have had a lot of good interest in this project,” Nate Kass, Fehr Graham, city engineer, told council members.
He explained that contracts were pleased to see the time frame that encompassed this project. “We have a start date of September 1 with a project ended date not until next summer.”
Kass reminded the council that since the overall project was made up of five different streets “contracts would be doing work in chunks and possible get a few of them done yet this year.”
The project has a winter shut down date included in the plans with an overall completion date of October 2021.
“We believe that we could see a couple blocks be finished yet this year,” Kass added.
-Council members approved a request from the Vinton Lions Club to move the club’s food trailer to Celebration Park to participate in the Farmer’s Market hosted by the VPRD.
The request explained that since the trailer can be difficult to relocate, the club was asking for the council permission to park the trailer on A Avenue for the remaining duration of the Farmer’s Market season.
“The food trailer is our big fundraiser,” Dennis Lausar, club member, told council members. “With many summer events being cancelled we would like to be at the farmers’ market.
‘But also may occasionally open the trailer for business during other times of the week for lunch to help make up for lost revenue,” he added.
Council members gave their approval and directed Boggess and Lausar to work with city staff for the necessary utilities to be made available.
-Approval was given for a supervised fireworks display to be held August 28/29 at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, explained that permit was submitted by Charles Yedlik to allow the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association to have fireworks for their meeting.
This will not be an open event for people to purchase tickets and view like Boomtown in the past.
“This is strictly for the organization’s meeting,” she stated.