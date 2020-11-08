For churches that follow the Revised Common Lectionary and observe the feast of All Saints, last weekend’s Gospel reading was the Beatitudes from the Gospel of Saint Matthew. Our priest, Fr. Jim Brokman, shared with us that his priest support group had discussed the Beatitudes when they met earlier in the week and reflected on which were most applicable to us today. They agreed on the following two:
Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.
I was particularly struck by Fr. Jim’s comments regarding “Blessed are they who mourn…” When I hear this beatitude, I tend to think of those who mourn the loss of a loved one. However, Fr. Jim pointed out that we are in a time where we are all experiencing much loss. The pandemic has changed our lives in significant ways. We mourn the lives we had before last March. We miss being able to gather with friends and family. Students grieve over the changes in school, sports and social activities. We miss being able to move about freely, unmasked and unafraid. Yes, we are in a time of mourning on many levels.
It is perfectly ok to grieve over what was…
It is also perfectly ok to share our grief with God, to let Him know how much we miss the way things were before Covid-19 entered our world. Then, we must allow ourselves to be comforted and ultimately look to the future with hope.
For, God willing, this time of loss will not go on forever.
We are living the Paschal Mystery. We are moving through the stages of loss and grief. As Christians, we believe that new life, a resurrection of sorts, awaits us on the other side.
Thus, who better to turn to than Jesus Christ himself who knew the pain of loss and the reality of suffering? As even some of his closest disciples betrayed and abandoned him, he must have felt great loss and sadness. The suffering he went through on the cross makes our suffering seem pale in comparison, yet it does not lessen the very real losses we are all experiencing.
Imagine, though, the joy we will experience when life returns to ‘normal’! We will have a new appreciation for things once taken for granted.
In the meantime, may we not lose hope for as Jesus promised, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.”