VINTON — Two public hearings held during the last Vinton city council meeting allowed city staff to move forward with general obligation (GO) bonds for improvement projects.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the city would enter into two agreements. “The first one is for the street improvements for the projects scheduled for this summer,” he said.
Funds will also be used to purchase the street equipment that was discussed during the budget workshop.
“For this hearing this would be considered an ‘essential corporate purpose’ of the City,” Ward explained.
The second hearing is for the South Trail improvement.
“This project is considered a ‘non-essential corporate purpose’ of the City and that is why there is a separate hearing,” for this project Ward said.
The total of the loan agreement will not exceed $4,250,000 Ward told council members. The ‘essential corporate purpose’ loan agreement will have a principal amount not to exceed $3,550,00. While the ‘South Trail Improvement’ will have a principal amount not to exceed $700,000. Funds will be used to make improvements to the Vinton Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD)’s recreation South Trail.
Ward explained that set by state statute, there is limit to the amount of that money that can be raised through a bond issue for the trail.
The city will repay the bond over 15 years.
Ward told the council that the highest interest rate that could be 1.75%.
“The interest rate could be lower when the bonds are actually sold,” he said. “But I do not expect the interest rate to be higher than the 1.75%.”
In other business:
- Approval was given to the first reading of an ordinance amending City code by designating a new revitalization area.
Officials from Hy-Vee approached the City of Vinton in February asking the change following the purchase of the old ShopKo location for a new Dollar Fresh store.
Plans for the location include building a new concept store which is focused on rural communities.
Ward reminded council members that the company is looking to create over 50 new jobs in the community.
Hy-Vee is asking for a tax abatement of 80% on the improvements made to the existing building.
“The amount of taxes currently paid on the location,” Ward stated, “The abatement would be for 80% of the increased taxes for a period of three years.”
In his memo to council members, Ward wrote “if the City of Vinton grants the request for tax abatement under the current ordinance it would be the period of three years. This would increase the taxable revenues to the City and also provide a tax break for Hy-Vee.”