During a Jefferson Township Board of Trustees meeting held in the Brandon depot last Sunday, the three member board in charge of making Brandon Fire Department funding decisions, voted in favor of purchasing a new Ford F350 truck and grass buggy for use by firefighters when battling uncontrollable field and ditch brush fires.
Buying the truck is necessary as the needed new slide-in unit with pump and tank will not mount on their 1984 3/4 ton Ford diesel. And, the department will continue to use the current truck and worn out equipment for now, as they never know when the alarm is going to go off, said Assistant Fire Chief Joe Enos.
Township Clerk Bill Reedy said the equipment will cost roughly $10,000 and the new truck will cost around $30,000, for a combined total of about $40,000. Simon Fire Equipment Inc. located at 207 3rd St NW in Farley, Iowa, will be the equipment supplier and the truck will probably be purchased from Rydell of Independence, unless someone comes up with a better bid; none is expected.
According to Enos, a Forest Service grant of several thousand dollars will also be applied as they raised the matching funds needed with an auction held the first week in October.
The Brandon Fire Department covers Jefferson Township and currently has 24 volunteer fire fighters and six vehicles. The rule is two firefighters in every truck when it comes to emergency assistance. For large fires, they call the dispatcher when mutual aid is needed from Urbana or Rowley, depending on who is closest, Enos said.
Enos said the Township buys the trucks and equipment while the City of Brandon is responsible for maintaining them and the fire station. “Jefferson Township covers an area of 36 square miles and contains one incorporated settlement, Brandon. The unincorporated community of Shady Grove is at the northwestern edge of the township.” [wikipedia.org]
In other news, a few neighboring goats took time out of their grazing schedules to spent the day in Brandon last week.
The goats were no cause for alarm, as Brandon City Clerk Danette Lujan notified the mayor and kept a watchful eye on the humorous situation. She said they figured someone forgot to shut the gate and would eventually come for them.
According to Lujan, the friendly kids, one pregnant, walked about the commercial district and stood near business doorways. Several residents also petted the tamed duo as they wondered about. “We thought they came from somewhere close,” she said.
Lujan is not sure who owns the bleating pair that was gone by the next morning.