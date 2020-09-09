Center Point-Urbana has announced the 2020 Homecoming Court on Wednesday and events for this year’s festivities. Homecoming Week starts on Monday, Sept. 14 and lasts until Friday, Sept. 18. Here are the ten members of the Homecoming Court in alphabetical order by last name:
Grant Bryant of Urbana is the son of Chad and Sandra Bryant. While attending CPU, Grant has been involved in baseball, basketball, and football. Outside of school, he enjoys playing NBA 2K, Madden, and SnD with da boys, warzone duos with Champ, rippin lips with griz, hanging with Kia, hitting Coach Ty’s meatballs 450 dead center, rippin on the jetski with the boys, and last but certainly not least… running 8 in 30’s with Coach Halac. His advice to younger students is to get on Mr. Libolt’s good side (he loves ice cream). Grant plans to play baseball in college, but is undecided on where to attend college.
Matthew Coller of Center Point is the son of Brian Coller and Penny Coller. While attending CPU, Matthew has been involved in soccer, football, and basketball. Outside of school, he enjoys playing sports, playing video games with the boys, frisbee golf with the boys, and late night duos with woodchuck99, destroying his sister at ping pong and is a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and attends most games. His advice to younger students is to “trust the process.” Matthew plans to attend college, but is undecided on his destination
Seterah Dillon of Center Point is the daughter of Drew and Marisa Dillon. While attending CPU, Seterah has been involved in Track, cross country, basketball cheerleading, stormtroopers, speech, prom committee, executive council, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, Seterah enjoys photography, bonding with teammates at cross country, shopping, and hanging out with friends on the weekends. Her advice to younger students is to “slow down, enjoy your youth, and make the most out of your high school experience. If you are thinking about doing something, don’t wait until junior year to join. You never know, you might be good at it.” Seterah plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Nursing.
Kianna Hite of Walker the daughter of Melissa Traver and Greg Hite. While attending CPU, Kianna has been involved in dance, softball and volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys hanging out with the Jetski girls, going to the lake, fishing with Grant, spending time with her cats, painting, drawing, hanging with book club girls after volleyball, and getting a coke with Terra. Her advice to younger students is to “smile even if you’re always sitting on the bench, because you are still standing in life.” Kianna plans to attend an undecided two-year college and then transfer to a four-year university to obtain a degree in Occupational Therapy.
Isabell Kreel of Walker is the daughter of Tom and Jen Kreel. While attending CPU, Isabell has been involved in band, choir, marching band, show choir, spanish club, dance team, track and National Honor Society. Outside of school, she enjoys spending time with family and jamming out with her friends in the car on their way to away games. Her advice to younger students is to “take it day by day and enjoy every moment you can. Four years fly by and will be over before you know it.” Isabell plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Microbiology.
Joseph Metzen of Center Point is son of Jon and Jennifer Metzen. While attending CPU, Joseph has been involved in football, basketball, golf, baseball and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys golfing, fishing, sleeping, PS4 with the boys, and running 5th Quarter with Coach Burke. His advice to young students is to not wait until the last second to do your homework. His plans after graduation are undecided.
Claire Neighbor of Center Point is the daughter of Steve and Amy Neighbor. While attending CPU, Claire has been involved in Volleyball, basketball, track and field, softball, choir, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Future Business Leaders of America(FBLA), and Student Council. Outside of school, she enjoys hunting, fishing, sports, hanging out with friends, making dance videos with her sisters (look up C-3’s Quaratine 80’s Mix Dance Video on YouYube), playing some volleyball and spike ball with the softball team, and screaming at the top of my lungs to International Harvester with Aliza on the bus rides to and from games. Her advice to younger students is to “get involved in everything you can, it’s a great way to make new friends and always be kind to others around you.” Claire plans to major in business after graduation, but is undecided on where to attend college.
James Peterson of Urbana is the son of Todd and Amber Peterson. While attending CPU, James has been involved in football, soccer, track, choir, show choir and math club. Outside of school, he enjoys Lifting, fishing, getting it done with the boys on BO3, and running Pro Right Red Iso with Maximus Mathias. His advice to younger students is “don’t take high school for granted and take every day to learn something new and enjoy it while it lasts.” James plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Computer Engineering.
Kennedy Vogt of Urbana is the daughter Shaun Vogt and her stepmother is Amy Rider. While attending CPU, Kennedy has been involved in softball, track, cross country, STEM club, Student Council, Leader in Me, National Honor Society, and FCA. Outside of school, she enjoys Running cross country with Seterah, Emma, Gabi, Shaelyn, and Hannah; cheering loud in the Dog Pound student section, driving around with Gabi, Zoe, and Seterah; and before school movie days with Shea Campbell. Her advice to young students is to “have fun in high school, it goes by fast! Take it seriously, but make sure you have fun too. Get involved, and also, remember to always laugh at Mr. Tjadens jokes.” Kennedy plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa to major in Psychology and minor in Mental Health Services to eventually become a clinical child psychologist.
Cole Whitehead of Center Point is the son of Tim and Jaime Whitehead. While attending CPU, Cole has been involved in student council, cross country, wrestling, and soccer. Outside of school, he enjoys fishing, playing craft, watching Shokaloka’s Stream, frolfing with the boys, hitting Johnson with frisbees, gaming with the boy and adding “really anytime with the boys is a good time.” Cole plans to study engineering and possibly wrestle, but is undecided on where to attend college.
CPU plans to hold a Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by coronation of the Homecoming King and Queen at the football field at 6:30 p.m. and PowderPuff football at 8:00 p.m. on the field. The Stormin Pointers will host the Knights of Union on Friday, Sept. 18 with varsity kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Check back with Vinton Newspapers and Center Point-Urbana CSD for more information these events.