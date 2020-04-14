VINTON — Addressing some questions from the community, Vinton council members approved the second consideration of amending the city’s ordinance by designating a new revitalization area west of K Avenue, in the area of the former ShopKo building.
“I’ve had some people ask me why we are doing this and giving Hy-Vee money (for the new Dollar Fresh store),” Nate Edwards, council member said. He explained there were those individuals in the community who feel that the city should not be making this change.
“I’ve told those people that we are not giving Hy-Vee any money nor are we going to be raising taxes because of this,” Edwards continued. “What I’ve been doing is explaining that the city will continue to receive the tax dollars we have gotten in the past for that location.”
The new area will allow for a reduction of property taxes equal to 80% of the new valuation of the property. “This is only for a three year period,” Edwards said.
“I think people may be confused by what is going on and believe that the city is giving money to the project,” he added.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, confirmed Edwards’ explanation.
“The city along with other jurisdictions like the county and school district will continue to get the same revenue as they have in the past,” Ward stated.
With the ordinance change, Hy-Vee will pay additional taxes on 20% of the improvement. “Then after the three years the company will pay the taxes on the entire site,” he said.
“Nate I think your explanation is spot on,” Tami Stark, council member, said.
“We are granting this the same way we have done for others in the past,” she added.
Ward agreed with Stark that the change is similar to requests from businesses in the past.
“The city is not giving any money to Hy-Vee as part of this change,” Ward stated.
The new revitalization will provide Hy-Vee a three year period in which the company will not pay property taxes on the new property valuation.
Robert Fischer, city attorney, reminded council members as well “they are creating new jobs in the community as well.”
The item will receive a third consideration at the next council meeting, Thursday, April 23.
In other business:
- “This is the second part of something the city started in 2018,” Ward explained to the council regarding an ordinance establishing a new tax increment finance (TIF) district for the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) campus.
The city has already established a urban revitalization area which includes the campus.“This ordinance will establish the tools for incentives for people like the Hobarts to develop in that area,” Ward added.
He further explained that there is no fiscal impact for just approving the ordinance to establish the TIF district. “The fiscal impact comes later on from the actual TIF and/or abatement itself.”
The IBSSS property provides a unique opportunity.
In a memo to the council, “this is a rare case that there are currently no property taxes coming from the property in the first place,” Ward wrote.
“Is this ordinance like others that we have approved in the past where we need to have three readings before its final,” Nathan Hesson, council member asked.
Ward confirmed that yes the item would appear on a council agenda twice more before it is adopted.