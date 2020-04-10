VINTON — Members of both the Vinton city council and the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) board met in special session Tuesday evening to start the discussion of ways to help the local residents.
With the current situation the country is in, Mayor Bud Maynard, asked all those in attendance to consider options of things that could be done to help local residents.
“I would like to have a discussion about not charging any late charges on utility bills that are not paid, nor do I think there should be any disconnections,” he stated.
Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, explained that the state utility board was urging all communities to suspend any disconnections at the current time.
“While customers will not be assessed any late charges,” she stated “residents will sill owe the bill.” Using the example of the winter months, Michael told those present that city staff commonly works with local residents to come up with a payment plan to pay the balance on the account.
“Residents just need to call us at City Hall and we will be able to work with them to get it paid,” she said.
Nate Edwards, council member, suggested that a plan be put in place so balances could be paid in a timely manner.
“We have contracts with each customer,” Michael explained “drawing up a plan to get the balance paid. The longest we would go for a payment plan would be 12 months.”
“What if you are looking at over 200 different customers,” Edwards asked.
“It’s our job,” Michaels said. “We will work with anyone who has need.”
Maynard reminded all in attendance that no decision needed to be made during the meeting. “We’ll be discuss this Thursday night during the regular council meeting, and I’m sure the utility board will be discussing it at your next meeting as well,” he said.
In other business:
-Council members approved a motion to allow contractors to continue installing critical infrastructure.
“We want to be sure that anyone working in town (whether the iVinton or street project) that everyone is being safe,” Maynard said.
He had witnessed a few incidents and asked Tom Richtsmeier, VMEU manager, to talk to the contractors.
“I’ll have a discussion with them and remind them that they need to follow safety procedures,” Richtsmeier stated.
“We may not be able to stop them,” Maynard said “but we can remind them to be safe.”
Moving the topic to the installation of iVinton into homes, Richtsmeier reminded everyone that Central Communications is completing the work of laying cables around the community.
“Patriot is going to the be firm that actually does the installation in homes.
“I’m going to be meeting with them soon to come up with a procedure to ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.
Preliminary plans detail that each resident will be called and asked if they will allow the installers in their home to do the work.
“If a resident says no,” he said “then we’ll need to move on.” While installers will be wearing protective gear, if they arrive at a residence, they may encounter a situation that they are not comfortable with entering a home.
Richtsmeier explained there were talks about what steps may be taken, “but I wanted to make sure that everyone was aware.”