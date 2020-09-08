VINTON — The City of Vinton took another step closer to getting a new building inspector/code enforcement officer at the last meeting held Thursday, August 27.
Council members accepted the resignation of Jerry Michael earlier this summer. With the position opening and different areas of the community growing, the council discussed the idea of hiring a building inspector/code enforcement officer. In the past Michael had completed the work as called upon.
During the last council meeting, members approved an amendment to the job description for the position.
“The position will be part time with no more than 29 hours a week,” Nathan Hesson, council member, stated during the meeting. Hesson, along with Ron Hessenius and Brian Parr, are members of the city’s Public Works committee. The three met during a work session, with other council members present, to review the city’s job description and discuss ways it may be changed.
With a State of Iowa mandate, the city’s new description would remove any reference to electrical inspections. “The State will be taking care of those inspections in the future,” Hesson stated.
Candidates must also have the ability to be tested and certified as an inspector as required by the State of Iowa, he added.
Duties for the position include plan review and building inspections as well as inspections for handicapped accessibility and energy code in construction. Along with issuing permits for building, plumbing and mechanical work, the individual would be responsible for not only enforcing current codes, but also “advise the Council on items to be considered regarding building trends and future needs.”
During the original committee work session, Parr questioned if the city wanted to hire an inspector, or having someone on contract in a position similar to the arrangement that Michael had with the city. While the city is seeing a lot of growth at the moment, “that may not always be the case,” Parr stated.
Others agreed that the building inspector would not be a full time position, but felt with combination of building inspector and code enforcement, that the individual would be kept busy.
One common goal is that the new inspector will work with contractors and be able for timely inspectors. Other options had been discussed previously about contracting with East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) but that it may be two days before an inspector could get to the job site, delaying work. Hessenius commented that if the inspector was called, that he be available in a reasonable time.
Like Michael before, the new inspector would also be required to provide monthly and annual reports of the number and types of permits issued for the city council, but also the U.S, Bureau of census and the County Assessor.
Hesson reminded his fellow council members that the city did have a vehicle that the individual would be able to use, “and there is a line item in the city budget for the current fiscal year so there are funds available.”
With the updated job description approved, city officials can begin the process of advertising the position, interviewing and filling the position. At the time that the council accepted Michael’s notice of retirement, Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, had expressed a desire to have the position filled before he left. Depending on the number of applications received, that goal could be met.