VINTON — There was good news to report during May’s first meeting of the Vinton City council regarding the Vinton Memorial Airport.
In the past there have been safety concerns about the deer and other wildlife. To help get a resolution to the problem the officials talked about removing a pond at the location to deter the wildlife.
However, that idea hit a bump when officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) required an environmental study to be conducted, at a cost of over $100,000.
During the recent meeting, Chris Ward, Vinton City Administrator, shared with council members that after making some phone calls he learned that the scope of the project could be reduced thus shrinking the overall cost.
When the matter of the study came up in April council members directed Ward to reach out to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to see if it was possible to get an advance on a grant to help cover the cost.
He learned that federal guidelines did not allow for that to occur. “I was told by the FAA that they thought the requirements of Iowa DNR were ‘excessive’ and we should contact them,” Ward wrote in a memo to the council.
That conversation led to a series of discussions with the DNR, the state botanist, the state biologist and ultimately with a representative of Santec, the company that is to be performing the study.
The conclusion after all those discussions “in a nutshell the study can be scaled back in cost as well as in scope,” Ward told the council.
“This will also be in a form that would be acceptable to the Iowa DNR. So, the study would fit in a cost of what the City of Vinton would be able to afford and it would be acceptable,” he said.
The savings for the project would go from $103,000 which was the first proposal to a cost of approximately $55, 712.
“That’s much better than what I thought it would be,” Nathan Hesson, council member, said during the meeting May 14.
Council member Brian Parr asked what would happen if the City decided not to do the study at the airport.
Ward explained that if the city decided against doingw the environmental study, that the FAA and the Federal Government could approach the city and ask for reimbursement of funds for projects that have been completed in the past.
“We need the DNR to sign off on the change of scope so we can get this study finished,” Ward said.
With the study completed, the city could move ahead with some other projects that are waiting in the wings.
“With the study done, we can drain the pond at the airport,” Ward said. “Then we could move whatever animals and plants that could be at the airport to the Corbett property.”
He added that dirt from the Corbett project was being earmarked to help level the ground at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School for future developments.
‘These projects are all connected together and to get them completed, we need this study done,” Ward stated.
Tami Stark, council member, commended Ward and staff from Clapsaddle and Garbers Associates Engineer, the airport engineering firm for their due diligence in the project.
“You guys did some good work,” to get the cost of the study lowered, Stark said.