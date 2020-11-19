Let your voice be heard! The City of Vinton and Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District (VSCSD) are asking you to participate in a survey regarding the possibility of a new Community Wellness Center in our community. Please take a few minutes to fill out the questionnaire at this link: https://survey.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cDgdfHdoyFnnRJz
Your participation is very important. Your feedback will help determine wellness facilities, programming and open space priorities for our growing community. Please respond by December 11th.
The City of Vinton and VSCSD are committed to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as amended. To request a reasonable accommodation, email Matt Boggess at vprdboggess@vintoniowa.net or call 319-472-4164.