Benton Community, like many other schools, experienced the longest school closure in history recently. On March 15th we learned that all schools in Iowa would be closed. At that time we had no idea the previous Friday, March 13th, would be our last day together for the entire school year!
What ensued for the next eleven weeks was a learning process where everyone pulled together to create the best on-line learning environment possible. Our teachers did an amazing job adapting to the circumstances and working tirelessly to overcome the many obstacles encountered. Thank you BC staff and thank you students and families for remaining flexible and understanding. While our students and teachers would rather have been in class, they did a fantastic job working together through the demands of our on-line experience!
While our Covid closure impacted countless activities in the remaining months of school, we are able to provide a commencement ceremony Sunday, June 14th at 2 pm for our seniors. We are excited to celebrate and provide some closure for our Seniors as they head out to the next adventure in their life. Attendance will be limited in the commencement ceremony due to social distancing guidelines, but we will be live-streaming the event! You can find it by going to the Benton website and clicking on “Benton Event Streaming” located at the bottom of the home page.
As we head into summer and begin plans for next year, we want to take the opportunity to share some exciting news about registration for the 2020-2021 school year. We will be offering all students and families the opportunity to register on-line. We hope this process provides flexibility and convenience for our families. More information will be provided at a later date. Thank you Bobcats for all you do to make our district great and have a great summer!