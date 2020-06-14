Today

Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 77F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.