The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa 2020 scholarship application period is now open and students may apply for scholarships available through the Foundation at www.cfneia.org/scholarships. The deadline to apply for 2020 scholarships is March 11.
In 2019, CFNEIA awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to high school, college, and adult students. A total of 263 scholarships were awarded to students pursuing higher education opportunities with an average award of $1,892.
Students interested in applying for 2020 scholarships should visit the website to view the scholarship eligibility checklist. Once it is determined a student is eligible for one or more scholarships, a common application, also available through the CFNEIA website, must be completed. The common application requires basic student information, transcript of academic record, summary of extra-curricular experiences, an essay portion, and a letter of recommendation. Some scholarships will require additional information.
All required materials must be submitted through the online system. Students must visit the Community Foundation’s website for instructions and to begin the application process. A frequently asked questions webpage is available for commonly asked questions. Scholarships are awarded based on various criteria, including, but not limited to, academic excellence, financial need, for pursuing certain careers or majors, past experiences, location or high school attended.
Online applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on March 11, 2020. For more information about scholarship opportunities, please contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 319-243-1356 or visit www.cfneia.org.
The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa is a locally based nonprofit committed to creating long-term impacts in 20 counties in Iowa. CFNEIA helps people establish permanent funds to support the causes they care about and makes grant investments to organizations that create a stronger and more vibrant quality of life for all of us. For more information, contact 319-287-9106 or visit www.cfneia.org. CFNEIA is confirmed in compliance with national standards for U.S. community foundations.