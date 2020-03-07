County Editor/ Digital Journalist
A new $318,000 transportation building for Benton County continued to be discussed by the Benton County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday as they re-assessed bids received for the project the previous meeting.
According to Dana Burmeister, County Transportation Director, this building will house offices for county transportation as well as washing/service bays for their buses. Bidding was let out for the project through a sealed bid process. Bids were opened during the February 25, when it was noted that such needs as electrical and building insulation were not met outside of the office spaces.
A second issue that arose with bids came with a bid from Atkins Lumber as several windows for the building were not included in the initial $140,320 bid. The company also included an “oversized” overhead door for the facility. Atkins Lumber offered to come back with an adjusted bid, yet the original bids had already been made public. This led to the question whether the adjusted bid could be legally accepted after bids for the building have been unsealed.
“Can they go back and correct this is the question,” Rick Primmer, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors said.
The Board sought legal counsel from David Thompson, County Attorney, who advised them to consider how the project was advertised as a competitive bid letting process. Thompson had viewed an advertisement for the transportation building, which he pointed out stated all bids were due on a specific date.
“At that point you’re supposed to go with the lowest reasonable, responsible bidder, under the law,” Thompson said. “Generally, if there is a minor defect in the bid-letting process, you folks can generally allow that to be corrected. This sounds a little bit more than a minor defect. Knowing your competitor’s bids gives you pretty much 20/20 eyesight. Whether it was a mistake or not, [Atkins Lumber] didn’t bid on the whole project.
Thompson noted ramifications of having Tracy Seeman, a County Supervisor, acting as a general contractor for the project in order to save the county an estimated $60,000.
“I honestly would not and did not advise that we go forward in this fashion, but I do understand that there’s a lot of extra work that you’ve taken on that could save the county a substantial amount of money,” Thompson said to Seeman. “If something goes wrong, usually look to the general contractor to make it right. When you say the general contractor was Tracy Seeman, three years down the line that may come back to you.”
Seeman stated he was to pass this project over to another general contractor, inquiring about former county engineer Gerald Petermeier. No action was taken on bids during the meeting and the county will rebid for insulation of the building and for electrical work.
In other news, the county discussed the proposed use of rumble strips or flashing lights at the intersection of Highway 30 and 21st Ave to address concerns over the intersection’s safety. Due to a residency being located on the north side of the intersection, the board considered using beacon lights and “stop ahead” signs used instead of rumble strips, which were labelled “obtrusive” in a letter from the Department of Transportation (DOT). Strips were proposed for the south side of the intersection. No action was taken as the agenda had labelled this a discussion item. The subject will be included for the March 10 meeting with the county engineer in attendance. Primmer also suggested a representative from the DOT be in attendance.