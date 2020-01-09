Vinton, Iowa – The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), and Pheasants Forever are hosting workshops for landowners and producers who would like to learn more about options available under the recently reopened Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). These workshops are free and open to the public. RSVPs are not required.
CRP is a voluntary conservation program that offers financial incentives to agricultural producers in exchange for protection of environmentally sensitive cropland planted to perennial cover for a period of 10 – 15 years. The Conservation Reserve Program is administered by the FSA and has been a critically important tool for private landowners and producers since the 1980’s to control soil erosion, build organic matter, improve water and air quality, and provide wildlife habitat. There is currently a General CRP signup open now through February 28, 2020. Cropland and expired/expiring CRP can be offered during this current sign-up period. Offers will be ranked according to the cover, soil, water, air, and cost benefits provided.
Attend a workshop to learn about the importance of CRP, eligibility requirements, maximizing your General CRP offer, and meeting your farm objectives and goals. The workshop will also cover how to improve your overall farm income by identifying marginal cropland acres, and targeting CRP on those unprofitable acres. Information will be similar for all workshops.
Workshop Times and Locations:
(each about 2 hours long)
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 • 5:30 pm • Marion, IA (Linn County)
Lowe Park Environment Center
4500 N 10th St., Marion, Iowa
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 • 2:00 pm • Independence, IA (Buchanan County)
Independence Public Library
805 1st St. East, Independence, IA
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 • 5:30 pm • Independence, IA (Buchanan County)
Independence Public Library
805 1st St. East, Independence, IA
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 • 6:30 pm • Van Horne, IA (Benton County)
Van Horne Community Center
508 1st Ave., Van Horne, IA
Thursday, January 23, 2020 • 1:30 pm • Toledo, IA (Tama County)
State Bank of Toledo Community Room
103 S. Broadway St., Toledo, IA
Thursday, January 23, 2020 • 5:30 pm • Toledo, IA (Tama County)
State Bank of Toledo Community Room
103 S. Broadway St., Toledo, IA
For questions, contact Allie Rath at (319) 330-6015 or arath@pheasantsforever.org. If you are unable to attend any of the workshops listed above, but are interested in finding out more about CRP, contact your local USDA Service Center or keep checking in at www.IowaPF.net for workshops being held across the state.
Individuals with disabilities should schedule attendance in advance to ensure proper accommodations are provided. This includes, but is not limited to, such items as accessibility, sign language interpreters, Braille, large print or alternative print formats, and special dietary requirements. USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.