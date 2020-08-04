Vinton, Iowa: After a week off due to extreme heat and threat of storms the Benton County Speedway “ the Bullring” was back in action on Sunday night. The six regular weekly classes plus the American Iron Racing Series all raced on a perfectly prepared race track.
The KISS Country IMCA Modifieds ran a very clean race with veteran racer Troy Cordes from Dunkerton scoring the win. Cordes worked his way to the front quickly from a fourth row start and raced with early leader Mike Burbridge for a few laps before setting sail up on the high line of super wide racing surface. A young California racer, Dylan Thornton was able to wrestle second away from Burbridge late in the race, Burbridge held on for third.
The Murty family continue to be the men to beat in the Albert Auto IMCA Stock Cars. Our female racers Kinzie Ritter and Leah Wroten started on the front row and held the top two spots for several laps before the Murty’s made their way through the pack. Sunday night belonged to the younger Murty, Dallon who easily out raced his Dad Damon to the win.
The Christie Door IMCA Sportmods main event saw another up and coming young driver take the win. 15 year old Maguire Dejong took the 15 lap win by working all over the multi grooved track. Kyle Olson took his K3 to the second position ahead of track point leader Ben Chapman.
The Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks win went went to another one of our very young competitors. Kaden Reynolds who is the grand old age of 18 led the main event flag to flag in racing to the checkers ahead of Jacob Floyd and Joren Fisher.
The Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts saw a lot of action in their 12 lap main event. When the checkers flew it was William Michel racing to the win ahead of Korey Lana and Ashley Reuman.
Cole McNeal made a late race charge to score the win in the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod division. McNeal took the lead from Matt Post in scoring the win.
The American iron Racing Series were our guests on Sunday night and the classic race car class brought 16 cars to the “Bullring” on Sunday night. When the checkers flew it was Scott Fridley taking the checkers in a Ford Fairlane with the Ford Torino of Ron Cook taking second.
Sunday, August 9th, racing will continue at the “Bullring” with two classes visiting, the Legends will have their “Racing With A Cause “ event which is a special race honoring police officers who have fallen in the line of duty. Each Legend driver will be racing in honor of a particular police officer. In addition the Micro Sprints will make their second appearance of the season. The Micro Mods/Mini Late Models will have the week off and will return on Sunday, August 16th.
Racing on Sunday, August 9th will get underway with hot laps at 6 pm. on the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton.
Sunday, August 2 Benton County Speedway “The Bullring” Feature Results (top 5)
KISS Country IMCA Modifieds
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
38T Dylan Thornton-Santa Maria, California
11B Mike Burbridge-Delhi
27M Mark Schulte-Delhi
80 Jerry Dedrick-Vinton
Albert Auto IMCA Stock Cars
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
1X Michael Petersen-Montezuma
121 Kinzie Ritter-Keystone
Christie Door IMCA Sportmods
30M Maguire DeJong-Montezuma
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
1JR Ben Chapman-Clarence
12D Joe Docekal-Dysart
22JR Brady Hilmer-Dysart
Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
14J Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids
52 Joren Fisher-Garrison
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
06S Adam Streeter-Walker
Bull Ring Koops Auto Sport Compacts
69JX William Michel-Columbus Junction
24 Korey Lana-Center Point
4R Ashley Reuman-Hills
22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison
8 Austin Reuman-Hills
Waterloo Auto Parts Micro/Mini Late Models
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
22 Matt Post-Walker
1 Chad Dugan-Waukon
72 Kolton Osborn-Janesville
25 Dale Schwamman-Ft. Atkinson
AIRS
51 Scott Fridley-Mechanicsville
17SR Ron Cook-Clinton
42 Bruce Yoerger-Dewitt
80N Richard Nelson-Cascade
501 Bart Miller-Clarence