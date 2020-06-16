Vinton, Iowa: Sunday, June 14th saw the second night of racing in 2020 at the Benton County Speedway in front of fans with another warm windy night with nearly 100 race car drivers packing the pit area.

The Specialty Promotions group provided another excellent race track that provided plenty of side by side racing for all six divisions of race cars. The Kiss Country Modifieds 20 lap feature saw Benton County Speedway long time racer Troy Cordes out duel Dylan Thornton from California for the win. The two drivers traded the lead several times before Cordes was able to take control late in the 20 lap feature. Thornton ran a close second ahead of Tom Berry Jr.

The Albert Auto Stock Cars feature belonged to Shawn Ritter on Sunday night. Ritter ran the extreme low line the entire race and held back Damon Murty in getting to the checkers first. The Stock Cars never disappoint as side by side battles are always the normal in the class ‘To Tough To Tame.”

The Chrisite Door Sportmods feature saw a dominant performance by outside front row starter Tony Olson. The T23 of Olson ran the extreme high side the entire race in leading flag to flag. Dyaln Van Wyk made the bottom work well but not good enough to get by Olson in settling for second.

Plenty of excitement was witnessed by the fans in the Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stock feature. When the checkers flew it was Brett Vanous making his way to victory lane following a spirited battle with second place finisher Nathan Ballard.

Jake Benischek came from deep in the field to score the win in the Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts. Ashley Reuman crossed under the checkers in second.

Cole McNeal dominated the Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mod main on Sunday night. Matt Post followed McNeal across the finish line.

The “Bullring” on the Benton County Fairgrounds will host racing on Sunday, June 21st with racing in six divisions. Hot laps will get underway at 4:30 pm with racing to follow at 5 pm.

Benton County Speedway Feature Results (top 5) Sunday, June 14

Kiss Country Modifieds

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

38T Dylan Thornton-Santa Maria, CA

11X Tom Berry Jr.-Des Moines

73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo

21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton

Albert Auto Stock Cars

7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone

99D Damon Murty-Chelsea

20V Dustin Vis-Cedar Rapids

99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

20J Justin Vis-Cedar Rapids

Christie Door Sportmods

T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids

17 Dylan VanWyk-Oskaloosa

K9 Brian Kauffman-Cedar Rapids

12 Joe Docekal-Dysart

B21 Brandon Tharp-Vinton

Reinbeck Auto Hobby Stocks

357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

78 Matt Brown-Dysart

14j Jacob Floyd-Cedar Rapids

3 Jake Benischek-Durant

Koops Auto Body Sport Compacts

3 Jake Benischek-Durant

4R Ashley Reuman-Hills

9 Kolby Sabin-Des Moines

22 Travis Losenicky-Garrison

89 Cristian Grady-Cedar Rapids

Waterloo Auto Parts Micro Mods

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

22 Matt Post-Walker

25 Dale Schwamman-Fort Atkinson

0 Darrick Knutsen-Cedar Rapids

13 Scott Beaty-Urbana