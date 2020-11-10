VINTON – With all ‘yes’ votes the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving school grounds changed ownership again during a special Vinton city council meeting Thursday evening.
Council met to approve an invoice payment to Vinton Braille School LLC (VBS). The company has been managing the grounds for the City, since August when the grounds were purchased from the Iowa Board of Regents for $1.00.
City officials have been working with the US Federal government since the transfer to get the lease agreement changed from the Iowa Board of Regents to the City of Vinton so payment could be received.
“Funds arrived in the city’s account this morning,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told the council. “Per the agreement with Vinton Braille School LLC, you have an invoice for $157,322.24 to approve so funds can be transferred.” Ward shared that payment of the invoice would cover the amount owed for the management of the facility and grounds.
“You (the City of Vinton) are free and clear,” Jimmy Hobart, VBS, told council members. “Now it is up to us to navigate the paperwork to get payment from the Federal Government in the future.”
Council accepted the development agreement from Hobart Historical Restoration LLC during a special council meeting October, 29.
The company had submitted a proposal to the city over two years ago with a plan to repurpose both the school buildings and the grounds.
The Iowa Board of Regents had approached the City about purchasing the 40+ acre parcel of ground for a $1.
Before making the decision to purchase the property, council members appointed a committee to look for possible partners to utilize the grounds rather than have it sit empty.