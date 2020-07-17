This week will mark the first in-person court proceedings in Benton County, according to County Attorney David Thompson during the weekly Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
“This is the week the court system has announced they are doing some in-person opening,” Thompson said. “I don’t really think much will change in Benton County. The public defender defends the vast majority of our criminal cases and will continue to do most of their stuff via phone calls, do paperwork in advance and not come in person.”
Proceedings that are in-person will follow social distancing requirements and workplaces will be cleaned/sanitized. Face shields will be implemented in the courtroom and other facilities. Hayley Rippel, County Auditor, stated she believed face shields would arrive this week and were reusable after being cleaned.
Thompson does not anticipate a large number of people coming in for cases. Chairs will be spread out in the courtroom to maintain social distancing. Security will direct traffic inside the room and have an active list of who has appointments that day. Magistrate and juvenile court may also move into the main courtroom according to Thompson.
In addition to speaking on the courtroom use, Thompson also suggested the supervisors relocate their meetings to the courtroom on Mondays to help maintain social distancing.
“It may not be a bad idea to pick a day the court is not there and can schedule it,” Thompson said. “We are not really maintaining six feet in [the board room]. It’s not well ventilated and the ceiling is low. We’ve had plenty of meetings where we had more than 10 people in this room.”
Rick Primmer, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, expressed support for the idea. The switch to Monday meetings would need to be coordinated with the court system and Thompson noted this was a recommendation.