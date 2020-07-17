Today

Sun and clouds mixed. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.