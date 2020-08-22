These are potential resources for those affected by the storm. This list will change daily. If you have property/rental insurance, you must start with your insurance agent about damage to your property.
United Way 2-1-1 for general information about storm recovery
• 2-1-1 or (800)-244-7431
Red Cross Shelter
• (800)-733-2767, Option 4, then option 2, then option 2 again
Iowa Individual Assistance Program, HACAP
• (319)-737-0056
Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition (BCDRC)
• (319)-241-5121
Benton County Access Center
• (319) 436-0400
Benton County Social Services
• (319) 472-4743 M-F, 8-4:30
Foundation 2
• Mobile Crisis Outreach
o 855-800-1239
• Crisis Support Suicide Prevention
o (800) 332-4224 or (319) 362-2174
Your Life Iowa Statewide Crisis Line
• (855) 581-8111
• Text (855) 895-8398