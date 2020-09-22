DES MOINES, Iowa – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will close in Linn County on
Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. However, help for survivors of the August derecho is just a phone
call, a mouse click or a tap on the FEMA app away.
Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register or submit documents to FEMA.
Applicants may register in the following ways:
• Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
• Download the FEMA Mobile App for smartphones.
• Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585) between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT, seven days a
week. Multilingual operators are available.
Documents also may be submitted in any of the following ways:
• Mail to FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, National Processing Service
Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.
• Fax to 800-827-8112.
• Submit them via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account,
visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.
The DRC is located at:
The parking lot between Cedar Rapids Kernels Stadium and Kingston Stadium
950 Rockford Rd. SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(Enter the parking lot from the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Kurt Warner Way).
Hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time
Closed Sundays
Survivors in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Linn, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and
Tama counties have until October 19 to register for disaster assistance.