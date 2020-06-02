VINTON — Vinton’s local airport was again a topic of discussion during last week’s council meeting relative to a study that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is requiring before changes can be made.
In the past, the council, working together with members of the Vinton Memorial Airport board, began work to move a small pond from the aiport property because of the wildlife that it attracted and the potential of accidents with planes arriving or leaving the airfield.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded those present that the DNR is requiring a environmental study on Blanding’s Turtles and endangered plants at the airport.
While the City would receive financial assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to help pay for study, council members had voiced concerns over the original price in excess of $100,000 for the study.
During last week’s meeting, Ward reminded council members that he had spoken with both Iowa DNR and Stantec, the company completing the survey, about the cost and depth of the study.
“In a nutshell,” Ward told council members in a memo “the study can be scaled back in cost as well as in scope. This will also be in a form that would be acceptable to the Iowa DNR.”
The new estimated cost of the study came in at $55,712.
“When this is completed will we still be eligible to get monies for reimbursement of part of this study,” Tami Stark, council member, asked Ward at the meeting.
He assured the council that, yes, the city would still be eligible for reimbursement which would be available during the next fiscal year, which would begin in October. The city would received back 90% of the cost of the survey.
Previously council members had asked if the city could get funds prior to a study being done. The idea was to have the funds in house so the city did not need to pay the full amount for its coffers.
Ward had explained that the city would not be eligible for the funds until after the study had been completed.
Reviewing the proposal, both Stark and Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, had questions about the scope of the project and what was covered by “additional Agency Coordination Stantec and Additional Agency Coordination CGA” entitled.
Ward stated he would make inquiries and let the council know. The two items in question make up $15,312 of the proposed cost.
“Do we even know if there are any turtles at the airport,” Brian Parr, council member, asked Ward.
Parr has voiced concerns in the past regarding the study being completed when no one could verify that there were still Blanding’s turtles on site at the airport.
“We can talk about this,” Andrew Elwick, council member, stated. “But unfortunately I’m not sure what we can do about it.
“I don’t see why we should delay another two weeks about this when we are going to get reimbursed.
“This project is just one in a series that the city would like to get completed with the Corbett property and the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) project,” he added.
Council members decided to vote on the proposed amendment but asked Ward to make inquiries on the additional coordination.
The vote to approve was passed on a vote of 4 to 2.
“The airport does have some additional equipment that they are planning to sell is that correct,” Elwick asked Ward. “That money could be used to help pay for the survey.”
Ward confirmed there was surplus equipment no longer in use at the airport that would be sold.
In other business:
- Listed on the agenda was an update on the IBSSS power plant.
City officials have spent the past three years in communication with property owners of the site in regards to some safety issues.
Stark asked for the item to be placed on the agenda, so the council could receive an update.
Ward shared that the Hobarts were in negotiations to purchase the property.
The Hobarts are currently working with city officials to purchase the IBSSS grounds once the City of Vinton makes the purchase from the Iowa Board of Regents.
“The Hobarts have indicated that they would like to purchase that property for future storage space,” Ward shared.
“That would be good,” Stark added.
There have been a number of safety concerns expressed in the past about the location.