Do you dread turning on the TV? Are you tired of the daily news and political ads and impeachment inquiries and talk of war? Have you burnt out on having any conversations that have to do with anything outside of our small corner of the world?
You are not alone.
With the rise of social media platforms, live video feeds, and cheap global communication, we are getting bombarded with information all day long. On top of that, cable TV companies have lost millions of subscribers to the “cut the cord” bunch. To keep viewers engaged and buying, the TV programs and channels are more extreme than ever.
What it leaves us with is a whole lot of people who cannot engage in the news for another day. There’s a reason for this. It’s called “compassion fatigue”. This is what happens to people – our hearts, souls, minds – when we put out emotional and even physical energy when we are concerned about others. Eventually, we have little left to emotionally engage in what we see. Things sort of shut off and we lose the ability to care about what happens in the world at large.
Every day we see things that are wrong with the world, or wrong with the country, on Facebook and Twitter. We watch a news segment on the number of children who are able to be adopted but who have no one adopting them. We see families crying on the streets after another shooting. We observe political in-fighting, name-calling, and general nastiness toward one another. And rather than be saddened by what we see, we simply grow tired.
What we need is permission to rest.
As Christians, we are called to care for — and care about — others. But if we have reached a point of compassion fatigue, we likely aren’t doing a very good job of it. To change this, we need to look at how Jesus did his ministry. Jesus did a lot of story-telling through parables. A LOT. He taught, he healed, he walked from place to place, he addressed crowds, and more. But then he would step away for a bit. “And after he had dismissed the crowds, he went up the mountain by himself to pray. When the evening came, he was there alone,” scripture tells us in Matthew 14:23 NRSV.
We need to rest not only our bodies, but our spirits. We can serve better – more ably and more compassionately – when we aren’t burnt out by the worries of the world. We are called repeatedly in scripture to care for the world and those in it. But we also should be cognizant that the world presses in around us.
Take a day or two to leave the worries behind. Shut off the TV, turn off the talk shows and news radio, temporarily delete the apps on your phone, and give the newspaper to a friend. To change the world, we must care about the world. We do that through service to Christ, and by following Christ’s examples.