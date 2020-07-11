The Iowa Department of Transportation is providing information online and requesting public input for proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County. The proposed roundabout includes the removal of the curve at Iowa 150. If you do not have access to the internet, please feel free to contact Catherine Cutler regarding this project for information (see contact info below).
An online public meeting is now available to view on the Iowa DOT’s Public Involvement webpage: www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on “Iowa 150 in Benton County” from the list of public involvement events. The online meeting allows you to watch a video with information about the project at your own pace and at any time. The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the information and offer any feedback.
For general information regarding the online public meeting, contact Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, DOT staff may not be available at our offices. Should you need to meet with me, please be sure to call or email to setup an appointment.
Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by July 28, 2020.