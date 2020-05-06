Crystal Coder had been planning the 2020 Vinton-Shellsburg prom alongside junior students and their parents for the better part of the school year. Together, they had planned to throw a “Roaring 20s” themed party and had prizes, food and entertainment lined up for May 2. Everything seemed to be going smoothly. Then COVID-19 came in like a wrecking ball to postpone and later cancel all school activities for the remainder of the school year, including their traditional prom date.
“Who would have thought that we’d have a pandemic this year and have these restrictions?” Coder said. “The kids have been working on prom for so long and I know they were devastated. Girls had already bought dresses and guys were getting ready to rent tuxes.”
No one wished to cancel prom all together considering some prizes had already been collected and students had their outfits selected. While most students wished for current social distancing rules to be lifted, Coder knew reality had to be faced and new ideas explored.
“Our hands are tied as a public school,” Coder said. “We are taking all of our guidance right now directly from the governor. Even if she were to relax her order, the health and safety of our students is what’s most important. We’ve had 250 kids at prom in recent years. If even one kid got sick, that’s a risk we aren’t willing to take.”
Coder, school administration and the prom committee brainstormed options for a prom amid social guidelines, vendors limited by COVID-19, students leaving for college or the military starting in July, and safety of attendees.
“With these challenges in mind, the School Administrators and Prom/Post Prom Organizers have worked together to make some decisions about the 2020 Prom...We have decided to have a Non-Traditional Prom for a Non-Traditional School Year,” Coder said in a statement released by the school on Wednesday.
A new prom date has been set for Friday, June 19, with a rain date of June 20 and will take students to various locations across downtown Vinton. Students may have their picture professionally taken, get food, win prizes and music will be played downtown. Prom attire will be up to attendees. The Senior Prom Court, including King and Queen, will be decided by an online vote and photos will be placed on social media for everyone to enjoy.
“It came down to what we can do, like grab-and-go meals, or distanced photography,” Coder said. “Small businesses are hurting right now, so we wanted to get them involved. We’re going to purchase the flowers from Nature’s Corner for the students. If they stayed in their cars for the most part, and they could go to different stations around town, including Celebration Park for photos.”
Group sizes will be limited, and Coder noted these groups will have to take turns at different stations across town to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The school will be sending out a sign-up to get an idea of how many students will be participating.
“During moments like this, we need to see the bigger picture,” Coder said. “A pandemic is no fun, but we can’t change that. Let’s instead take what we have and make the best out of it.”
For more information about the proposed downtown prom, check out vcsd.org.