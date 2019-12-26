Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SHELLSBURG – A fisherman could be the victim of drowning in a private pond near here. No drowning has been confirmed.

According to a press rlease drom the Benton Count Sheriff's offcce, on Thursday, Dec.26-, at about 5:34 PM, Benton County 911 received a report of a possible drowning at a private pond about 1 mile northeast of Shellsburg IA. The caller reported seeing a fisherman out on the ice earlier, and when they came back, noticed that the fisherman was nowhere around and there was a large hole in the ice. The fisherman’s vehicle was located nearby.

The Shellsburg Fire Dept, along with the Palo Fire Dept, arrived on scene and began a search. No one was located.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office can’t confirm if there is a victim at this time. The search is ongoing and the pond will be searched by divers when conditions permit.

No names can be released at this time

