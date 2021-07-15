After ten years of working retail, Dylan Vaughan, 29, decided he’d waited long enough to put his degree in fine arts to use.
It was now or never.
And so in August of 2020—in the middle of a pandemic—Vaughan quit his job as an assistant manager in building materials at Menards and moved home to Newhall to remake his dad’s old shop into a makers business, Dylan’s Designs: Raw to Refined.
“Why shouldn’t small-town Iowa become a home for the arts?” Vaughan said of his decision to leave Cedar Rapids to start a business.
Then there was a derecho.
“The storm sure didn’t help with getting started,” Vaughan said, “but even without a derecho, everything always takes longer than I think it’s going to.”
Vaughan spent months sorting through years of materials saved by his dad, Milt Vaughan, and then converting a large woodworking shop to metalworking.
His determination paid off—by year’s end, Vaughan began to place items for sale at the Pourville Art Studio and Gallery in Vinton and online using the marketplace Etsy.
Vaughan said his parents Deb and Milt Vaughan have been supportive of his endeavors and were particularly thankful to have him home after the derecho wreaked havoc on the town of Newhall.
“Sometimes I’m a little awed at what Dylan can do and create,” Deb said. “I do, however, wish he’d wipe his feet better before coming in the house.”
Sales of Dylan’s Designs pieces have begun to pick up in the past few months thanks to the jewelry and metals classes Vaughan now teaches at Pourville Studio, giving him exposure to a wider audience.
Soon he hopes to replace a shed that was destroyed in the derecho with a multi-purpose building to house his smithing materials and possibly also serve as a classroom in Newhall.
“I scored a welder, a homemade lathe, and a railroad forge right here in Newhall at the [annual] garage sales—it kind of seems like a sign. This is where I’m meant to be.”
Though Vaughan’s first love lies in metals and smithing, he works in other mediums as well including creating wooden bowls, forged can openers, bracelets, pendants, animal figures, metal boxes, and more.
“I am fascinated by making things of beauty from inexpensive and reclaimed materials.”
Vaughan hopes to start working more with wood salvaged from the destruction of the derecho—he has a significant stockpile to choose from in his own backyard alone.
“Perhaps some things of beauty can grow out of destruction, too,” he said.
For now, if you hear the ring of hammer on anvil on the far eastern edge of town, it’s likely Vaughan putting in a full day’s work.
You might even catch a glimpse of him as he works in his outdoor, open-air smithy—ringed at night with bamboo torches.
“I’m a maker. It feels good to finally say that.”