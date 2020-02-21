VINTON — Last fall the the decision to offer an early retirement package was offered by the Vinton Shellsburg Community School board members.
The opportunity was opened to any certified and non-certified staff that had 15 years of service to the district and would be 55 years by June 30, 2020.
When putting the retirement package together, the board decided that staff would receive 40% of his/her last year’s wage/salary, exclusive of additional stipend for coaching, plus $50/day for unused sick leave for certified staff or $30/day for unused sick leave for support staff with payments being placed into a post-retirement special pay account.
During the February board meeting, members voted to accept the applications as presented, which totaled 124 years of service to the district.
In other business:
- Board members accepted bids related to four different projects throughout the district.
Work included:
- As part of the upgrades to the west side of the Shellsburg Elementary building.
“We solicited bids last fall from two providers,” Mary Jo Hainstock, district superintendent, wrote in a memo to the board. “Matt Schminke was the low bidder and we have continued to work with him as we adjusted the scope of work. He has submitted a bid of $29,870 to remove existing concrete and haul it off the site plus install new drainage and connect to the city’s system.”
The overall cost will include 100 tons of rock plus landscape block for a new retaining wall.
- Colin Carolus, Director of Buildings & Grounds, worked to review options and gather bids from three vendors concerning how the district can get more heat to the classrooms in the concourse area at Shellsburg Elementary.
Carolus received bids from Youngs Plumbing & Heating, AirServ and Edwards. “This will provide heat in additional to the boiler heat electric heat backup in the kindergarten room; air conditioning for all four rooms and independent control plus connection to the system,” Hainstock wrote.
Staff recommended that the board accept the bid from Edwards for $43,980.00.
- Brandon Farmer, Director of Technology, solicited bids for new copiers for the district.
In his report to the board, Carolus concluded that purchasing the copiers would make more financial sense for the district, as opposed to leasing machines.
The board accepted a bid from Access Systems for 11 machines at a cost of $63,167.
- A proposal was presented for inspections of the district’s fire alarm system.
Carolus recommended to the board a plan that would provide five alarm inspections for 2020 and 2021 for $2,340 each year.
“This is similar to what we have done in the past,” Hainstock wrote in her memo to the board.