VINTON — Vinton city council received an update from committee members for a proposed emergency services facility at last week’s council meeting.
The joint facility would house both the Vinton Fire Department and Vinton Police Department along with North Benton Ambulance.
At a June council meeting a resolution was approved for a request of qualification for the possible construction of the joint facility. In a memo from Chris Ward, city administrator, council members were reminded that all three facilities are located in the flood plan and each are currently at the end of their useful lives.
From the initial request for proposals, the committee received documentation from nine different firms. Of that number, four firms were invited for interviews with the committee. Interviews were conducted in September.
“We (the committee) are making the recommendation that the City Council hire Solum Lang Architechs LLC from Cedar Rapids,” Charlie Garwood, Vinton Fire Chief, told council members during the meeting.
Garwood shared that the lead architect for the project would be Al Buck, who is a resident of Urbana, and assisted by Darci Lorensen, rural Vinton. “We felt this firm was a good fit for our community,” he added. With council’s approval “we would like to move forward with the architect design.”
The recommendation was based on the committee’s goal to find a ‘fit’ for the community.
“This includes communication with the public, experience on similar projects, fee structure and references from other communities,” Ward’s memo stated.
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked about the financial aspect of the architect.
Garwood stated that Solum Lang’s fee would be 5.4 percent of the total cost of the project. The fee structure for other firms the committee had met with went as high as 10 percent of the total cost.
He added that the firm was also aware that fees would not be paid until the project was approved and funded.
Maynard also touched the topic of financing for a project this size.
He shared that he was planning to meet with representatives of the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development.
Groundwork for the committee formation came from a FEMA study completed following the 2008 flood.
“The first meeting to begin the planning for this project was in April 2018,” Garwood stated.
Since that time the committee has met to discuss what needs each of the three departments had.
“We (Vinton Fire Department) purchased our last truck to fit the space that we had at the current station, and not what would fit our needs” to protect the city and its residents Garwood told the council.
“The Vinton Police Department does not have anywhere to park their vehicles inside,” Scott Geissinger, committee member, added.
But Geissinger added that the new facility would be more than a garage.
“This is more than just a place to park vehicles,” Geissinger stated. Each of the departments needs office space, storage space as well as training spaces.
In other business:
- Council members approved two resolutions to allow for applications to be submitted to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
City officials and Hobart Historic Restoration have jointly signed a letter of intent to cooperate on the development of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS).
With that agreement, applications will be submitted to the Iowa Vacant Building Rehabilitation Fund Grant for $3 million dollars, along with the Iowa Vacant State Building Demolition Fund Grant for another $2,250,000.
The resolution stated that the “City of Vinton will administer the grant once it is awarded according to the terms of the letter.
“So the City will be acting as the pass-thru agent” for the grant Ward told the council.
Maynard shared that Vinton is in a unique situation in having a plan for vacant state buildings.
Dennis Lasaur, a member of the city’s Braille School Committee, wanted to assure the council on the plan with the grants.
“There are no plans on tearing down any of the buildings on the grounds,” Lasaur stated. But the scope of any potential project there could be a tremendous about of work completed on the buildings.
- Approval was given to set the trick or treating hours for Thursday, October 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.