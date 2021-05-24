VNITON – Looking for some assistance.
Keith Ervin, Vinton, and a trustee member of the Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, spoke with the Vinton city council earlier in the month asking for some assistance.
“The city has been generous in the past,” Ervin told the council “and we are very thankful. But we could use some more help.”
Ervin explained that using the staff and equipment that the Cemetery has “they are doing a good job. But we could use help, the man power and equipment to take care of the trees at the Cemetery.” Following last summer’s derecho there are several trees that have limbs hanging that need to be removed. “With Memorial Day approaching, our goal is to have everything looking good.”
Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, asked Ervin approximately how many trees were affected.
“It’s a question as to where to start,” Ervin responded.
“The City has been generous in the past and we appreciate the assistance,” he added. “But I am here to ask for the city’s help again to take care of some of these trees.”
In other business:
-Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, provided an update on the 61st Street project south of the Anderson Estates development.
Ward had attended a meeting of the Benton County Board of Supervisors recently to discuss a potential joint project between the two entities.
He explained that the Supervisors were asking the City for commitment on the project. “In order to move forward with this the Board of Supervisors would need a resolution from the City of Vinton in sharing the cost of not only the engineering but also the entire project cost,” Ward told council members. “In order to do this the City of Vinton and the Benton County Board of Supervisors would have to enter into a 28E intergovernmental agreement for this.” Once that is completed and recorded Ward stated a resolution would need to be drafted with the project cost included.
“At this point, the project cost are unknown to both the City of Vinton and to Benton County. This was not budgeted for in the current or the next fiscal year by either board,” Ward reminded the council. “So there is time to put together a proposal for both governing bodies.”
“What benefit is this to the city,” Bethany Gates, council member, asked. She stated she had concerns about the reasons why it would be necessary to move forward on the project.
“I was asked about the project,” Nate Edwards, council member, said. “I’m for doing this only because of the new development. I think that in three to five years when the new development has filled out, people are going to want another way to Highway 218.” Edwards feels that paying for 1/3 of the cost of the project would be beneficial for those homes that will be in the southern portion of the development.
“We need to get our ducks in a row,” Maynard said. “We need to get the 28E agreement in place so we can move forward and see what the cost is going to be for this.”
-A motion was approved to grant a reimbursement to Benton County Title Company $10,000 as part of the Community Catalyst and Building Remediation Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. This grant is to assist the businesses that are rebuilding from the Fourth Street fire that occurred on the evening of February 8, 2018, Ward reminded the council. “During the budget the City Council set aside a match for this grant of $100,000. The City has been awarded the full amount of $100,000 from the State making the total $200,000.
In January the City received invoices from Benton County Title for reimbursement of work. The City has reimbursed to date $40,000. The first invoice was for $20,578.59 and the second was for $19,421.41 Ward wrote in a memo to the council. “Total to date the Benton County Title Company has spent $76,130.87. “As the grant is closing out at the end of the fiscal year, the company is requesting a final reimbursement of $10,000 for their expenses,” Ward told the council.