“Families impacted by the Derecho on August 10th need to register with FEMA before the October 19th deadline even if they do not have insurance estimates yet”, reminds Scott Hansen, Emergency Management Director.
If insurance does not cover all repair expenses, then a family can be eligible for a FEMA individual assistance grant. For losses not covered by insurance, FEMA can provide grants to homeowners for basic home repairs to make a primary residence habitable, for temporary rental assistance for people who need to relocate, and other needs, such as replacing essential personal property that was damaged. FEMA will also cover lodging expense reimbursement for eligible households who may have stayed in a hotel for a short period of time because of the derecho.
FEMA can also provide assistance to renters for losses not covered by insurance. They can provide temporary rental assistance for people who need to relocate and for other needs such as replacing essential personal property that was damaged.
Registration with FEMA can be done online at: DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. When registering online it is common for an applicant with insurance to be denied. However, following through with the appeal process is needed if insurance did not cover all losses.
When applying for FEMA the following information is needed:
• Address of damaged property
• Description of disaster-caused damage and losses
• Current mailing address
• Current telephone number
• Social Security number of one member of the household
• Insurance information
• Total household annual income
• Bank account routing and account number for direct deposit.
Information on the appeal process is available on the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition Facebook page.
If needs still exist for a family to get back on their feet after insurance and FEMA assistance has been given, then families should apply to the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition. The Coalition formed after the flood of 2008 is a non-profit organization meeting the needs of Benton County residents affected by disaster. The coalition can be contacted by calling 319-241-5121.