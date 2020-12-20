Thanks to a grant from the United Way, Benton County Family Nurturing Council has been able to purchase food, toys and other essentials for families in Benton County affected by COVID-19 and the August 10 derecho.
“What we decided to do was put together 100 boxes for families that may need help over winter break,” Erin Monaghan said. “These families may have kids learning virtually and need more food or they aren’t employed and need some help. Each box was a mix of food items, cleaning supplies and donated toys. We know a lot of our families are financially struggling between the two disasters.”
According to Monaghan, the Benton County Family Nurturing Council initially, wanted to try to partner with school districts. After talking with all the school districts in Benton County, the organization learned most of the schools had a plan in place and were able to offer free breakfast and free lunch to children of any age.
“Knowing that was being addressed through the school district, we reached out to area childcare and preschool programs,” Monaghan said. “Through them, we got referrals for 100 families in the county. Not only did they have food, they had some kind of mental health coping activities for both the adults and the kids. We ended up putting things in these boxes for all ages, but our focus was to distribute them through childcare early childhood programs.”
This was a one-time grant, supplemented by donations of cleaning supplies and a book drive done this summer. Monaghan hopes these boxes will serve as a stress reliever for families during a difficult time.
“We really were looking for ways to alleviate stress which in turn could help prevent child abuse,” Monaghan said. “It can be as simple as providing toiletry or personal hygiene items, coloring books, puzzles or journals. We had some people in the community that donated a lot of toys and some clothes. That would also help with Christmas gift expenses.”
Family Nurturing Council noted that food pantries across Benton County are also available to help. The following pantries are available:
Belle Plaine Mobile Food Pantry, Belle Plaine Community Center 1309 5th Ave. 11:00-noon, monthly on 4th Wednesday
Belle Plaine Food Pantry, 1212 8th Ave., Tuesdays 1:30 — 4:00
Vinton Food Pantry, 811 D Ave., Tuesdays, 10:00 — 4:00
Atkins Helping Hands, 121 Main Ave, 11:00 — 2:00, 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month
Vinton Senior Grocery Sack, 608 1st Ave. Vinton, 1:00 — 2:00, 3rd Tuesday of the month
Wesley United Methodist Church, 516 2nd Ave Vinton, 10am-11am Third Saturday of the month
Hope Matters, 115 1st Ave E Walford 3pm-5pm every Wednesday
St. Mary’s Church, Urbana by appointment