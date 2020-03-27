Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 64F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers developing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and windy. High 52F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.