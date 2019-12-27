VINTON — Bringing locally grown produce to students was the goal when the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District started its Farm to School food plan a few years ago.
The idea was for the district to purchase fresh produce from local farmers.
With the success the program has had, school board members were asked to approve a motion allowing the district to apply for grant money.
“We are finishing up the final steps of a Farm to School (F2S) planning grant that we (Vinton Shellsburg) received during hte 2017-2018 school year,” Superintendent Mary Jo Hainstock told board members earlier this month.
“As a next step, the district leadership team and the local F2S chapter have recommended applying for an implementation grant,” she added.
The district would partner with Union and Waverly Community School Districts.
Hainstock shared the district has been able to impact 5,000 students through the current program. Getting awarded an implementation grant would allow the district to continue to impact youth.
The work that has been accomplished so far “has allowed us to provide more local produce to our students and in fact have allowed staff to do more scratch cooking,” Hainstock added.
Through the grant, the VS district could potentially receive $100,000.
Board members overwhelmingly approved a motion for the three schools in partnership with the University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University to apply for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s implementation grant.
In other matters:
- Having new board members, there was a shuffling of committee assignments.
Aside from the monthly board meetings, school board members also serve on a number of committees which impact the district.
Committee assignments for the coming year include:
- Calendar Committee – Mike Timmermans, Rob Levis, Tom Burke
- Community Partnerships – Sue Gates, Jake Fish
- County Conference Board – Rob Levis
- Facilities – Mike Timmermans, Jake Fish
- Finance/Budget – Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Rob Levis
- IASB Legislative Delegate – Kathy Van Steenhuyse
- Insurance Committee – Sue Gates, Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Tom Burke
- Meet-and-Confer – Kathy Van Steenhuyse, Sue Gates, Rob Levis
- Negotiations – Rob Levis, Kathy Van Steenhuyse
- Personnel/Staff Handbook – Sue Gates, Mike Timmermans, Rob Levis
- Policy/Goals – Becky Williams, Sue Gates
- School Improvement – Rob Levis, Mike Timmermans, Sue Gates
- Transportation – Jake Fish, Mike Timmermans