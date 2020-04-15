After reporting an additional three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Benton County, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced the creation of a “Feeding Iowans Taskforce” to battle food insecurity in the state.
“More than 354,000 Iowans are already facing food insecurity,” Reynolds said. “And now these families and others may be dealing with the recent loss of jobs, children out of school and trouble making ends meet. Iowa’s six Feeding America food banks and their 1200 community partners across the state provided 38 million meals to Iowans in need last year, and while the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve ever experienced, they remain even more committed to feeding Iowans in these trying times.”
According to Reynolds, the taskforce will consist of Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg at the helm joined by representatives from the Iowa Food Bank, representatives from the Departments of Agriculture, Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Public Health, Human Services, Education, Aging, Volunteer Iowa and other officials from the governor’s office.
“Iowa is a state that feeds the world, so it’s no wonder Iowans answer the call to feed their own,” Reynolds said. “I’ve charged the taskforce with raising awareness of hunger-related issues, identifying potential gaps in the system, connecting resources to ensure Iowans have food on their tables and making sure that Iowans know where to go to get help.”
Residents of Benton County are encouraged to seek food assistance from HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha. More information on food assistance for Iowans can be found at /coronavirus.iowa.gov.
The governor, alongside Sarah Reisetter from the Iowa Department of Public Health, issued a new order Friday addressing the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care providers. According to Reisetter, the order is for providers to use or reuse PPE past “shelf life” outside of high risk situations.
“We understand the issuance of this order may be unsettling but due to the global shortage of PPE supply, we’ve determined that now is the time to take this action,” Reisetter said.
Health care facilities are encouraged to use homemade masks with provided face shields and thoroughly clean masks to be used again.