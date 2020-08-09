Floralia Arrangers Guild, member of National Garden Clubs, Inc. met at the Van Home Community Center with Jackie Werner serving as hostess. Eleven members attended the socially distanced meeting and answered roll call “Birds I have seen in my garden.”
President, Pat Franzenburg conducted the meeting. Members read the Conservation Pledge. Carla Albertsen gave the secretary’s report, and Janet Knaack read the treasurer’s report.
Pat Franzenburg was notified by the State President, Teri Bonner Ewers, that as of 07/01/2020 the FGCI has acquired Event Insurance that will cover liability if garden club groups are sponsoring a meeting.
Brenda Hackbarth reported that she contacted Master Gardeners of Linn County and they do not have any more copies of their gardening handbook available.
Pat Franzenburg shared pictures of the beautiful lilies and many other flowers and unique garden ornaments that she has incorporated in her garden design and has been enjoying this year. Pat also brought an example of a lily stem she had dried and a copy of an article in the Gazette that shows bee houses that were made using dried lily stems.
Brenda Hackbarth shared a gardening hint to control insect pests in your garden: Place the dry powdered form of the product “Sevin” in an old sock. You can tap the sock with a stick to release the powder to sift it evenly over the plants you want to treat.
Carta Albertsen gave the program, “Ultimate flowers for summer—Top picks for sun and shade.”
Janet Knaack had the lesson on “Bold Beautiful Cannas.”
Karen Werner will serve as hostess for the August meeting at the Van Home Community Center.