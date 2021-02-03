Megan Albertsen’s seventh grade PE class took advantage of a decent weather day on Tuesday for a quick walk over to the Vinton Lutheran home to build snow sculptures outside as residents watched in delight.
“I was just sitting at home one day thinking about how the world seems sad right now,” Albertsen said. “I wondered how we could make it a little brighter and do it at school. I thought it would be nice to do something for the nursing home residents who are stuck inside.”
Albertsen approached the middle school principal about taking students to the Lutheran Home to build snow sculptures for the residents. The idea was immediately approved and 75 kids put on their snow pants on Tuesday to get to work. Despite some issues packing the snow that particular day, the students were able to create a snow fort, create a caterpillar out of plastic totes and a snowman with a blue mohawk.
“Some of our more artistic kids made drawings in the snow with watercolors, which I think looked really cool,” Albertsen said. “They got their creativity going. They told me it was like going on a field trip.”
While the students could not engage or meet with the residents due to COVID-19 restrictions, their work did not go unnoticed. Residents watched through the windows and reminisced about their own childhoods, according to Justin Ealy, Marketing Director for Vinton Lutheran Home.
“Having the middle school students come and build snow sculptures outside the Lutheran Home just brought so much joy to our residents,” Ealy said. “You could see the excitement on their faces which we have not seen from many of them in several months, due to the pandemic and not being able to leave the building or have visitors. The sight of those kids playing in the snow really just took them back to their childhood. Many of the residents mentioned again today, how great it was to watch the children have fun in the snow.”
Albertsen stated the inspiration partially came from an act of kindness towards her from the middle school cross country team this past fall. Albertsen lost a stillborn child and was on leave during the fall, but one day discovered kind post-it notes on her front door after the team ran by her house.
“It still brings tears to my eyes thinking about how kind that was of them,” Albertsen said. “Maybe they don’t realize how much of an impact that had on me. Maybe my students don’t quite understand how much this field trip meant to the residents of the nursing home. But it all shows a little kindness can go a long way.”
The students had about 20 minutes in the snow before heading back to school after PE class.