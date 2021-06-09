Garrison will be the place to be on July 10 as Fun Day, the annual fundraiser for the Garrison Emergency Services Foundation, returns after a year off.
“It was terribly hard to cancel it last year,” Mandy Fisher, a member of the fundraising committee said. “We rely on donations and events such as these. We really had to think about this. Everyone was struggling, so we didn’t want to ask for donations at that time.”
Instead, organizers regrouped and added new events to Garrison Fun Day to help generate new interest and donations for Garrison EMS and Fire Departments. This year will see the addition of a craft show along Main Street and Mercantile Hall. Over 30 booths are expected to be set up from noon to 5:00 p.m. The 13th Annual Show and Shine Car Show will also take place on Main Street with registration beginning at 1:00 p.m. and awards at 4:00 p.m. The Garrison Lions Club will be serving concessions from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Farmer’s Mercantile building.
“We’ve heard from a lot of other fire departments that have hosted events this year so far and they’ve had their biggest numbers yet,” Fisher said. “We’re hopeful for that but it is always hard in the middle of the summer, with a lot of events going on.
Garrison Fun Day will have events for the kids, including bringing back the Jr. Firefighter Competition, which will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. near Main Street. Goodie bags will be handed out to participants while supplies last. This is the second year organizers have done this event. Kids bike races will be held at the city park beginning at 1:00 p.m.
The biggest draw of the day will be the annual BBQ dinner at the Hitchin’ Post beginning at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tyson in Waterloo donated the pork for the dinner. Free Will Donation. Curbside service will also be available for those who prefer that option. Four Day Creep, a classic rock/southern rock/70’s Rock band, will be playing from 8:00 p.m. to midnight.
“We are just really anxious to get back out in the community and be able to have those relationships with people,” Fisher said. “There’s been a few events this year we’ve been able to do as a community, but this will be the biggest.”
More information can be found on their Facebook page: Garrison Emergency Services.