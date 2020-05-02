VINTON — During construction projects in the past, Vinton city staff has had to rely on memories or written records for locating water and sanitary sewer lines through the community.
During a council committee meeting last week, Nate Kass, Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental, shared with council members the benefits of a geographic information system (GIS).
Kass explained that the system would allow the city to use a computer to map not only the city utilities but other things as well.
“The proposal is budgeted for the next fiscal year,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, wrote in a memo to the council. “If other departments such as Vinton Municipal Electric Utility or the Vinton Police Department WANT to utilize the system as well, then cost could be split out among the other departments.”
During the presentation Fehr Graham staff explained that the GIS system is something that city staff could create over time, “there is no requirement to have everything immediately.”
The initial proposal broke down various items that could be included in the map like
-water distribution system;
-sanitary sewer collection system;
-storm water collection system;
-water service curb stops and meter pits and zoning.
“We ARE looking forward to working with the City to establish your own system,” Kass wrote in a letter to the council.
“The proposal includes several different options for the City’s consideration. When establishing a GIS system, it should be noted that not all options have to be done at one time.
The GIS system can easily be expanded in the future by adding data when time and budget allow,” Kass wrote.
No decision was made that evening about entering an agreement for a GIS system. The matter will be discussed again at a future council meeting.
In other business:
-The council received the March building inspector’s report in their packets last week.
Jerry Michael, City of Vinton building inspector, shared that there were nine building permits issued during the month.
Of that number, seven were for construction in the Anderson sub-division south of Vinton Shellsburg High School.
For the year 2020, the city has issued 11 building permits, with seven of those being the new residences.
There have been eight mechanical permits issued and two for new signs.
The council receives a monthly report list of the permits issued and who received them.