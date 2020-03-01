The season of Lent began just a couple days ago with Ash Wednesday. It is an important time of year for all Christians as we prepare to remember and celebrate in a special way the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ at Easter.
The season is traditionally marked with practices such as fasting, almsgiving and penance. For many, that means ‘giving up’ something. The reason for doing so is to affect an interior change in ourselves with the hope of growing closer to God.
Instead of giving up something this year, what if we gave of ourselves? Interior change often comes about when we become outward-focused.
In his book entitled Life of the Beloved: Spiritual Living in a Secular World, Henri Nouwen wrote “Our greatest fulfillment lies in giving ourselves to others.” In the same book he also said, “Our humanity comes to its fullest bloom in giving. We become beautiful people when we give whatever we can give: a smile, a handshake, a kiss, an embrace, a word of love, a present, a part of our life…all of our life.”
Start small. Smile. Offer a kind word. Go out of your way to offer a kind gesture to another. But then I challenge each of us to go further. Further than we think we can.
Many of those who read this are no doubt already giving a lot of themselves. Parents sacrifice for their children. Adult children make sacrifices to care for aging parents.
But if we’re honest I suspect the vast majority of us could give more. We could give more of our time, talent and resources to make the life of someone else a little easier, a little more pleasant, a little more fulfilling. Each of us could bring a little more love into our homes, our schools, our workplaces and our world at large.
I bet each of us could name at least one area or one relationship in our lives where we’ve been holding back. Maybe we’re afraid to risk rejection. Maybe we’re holding on to a grudge. Maybe we fear that if we give too much of what we have there won’t be enough left for us. Maybe it will mean we have to postpone something we want to do or sacrifice it all together.
In his Spiritual Exercises, St. Ignatius of Loyola lays out various ways to test a decision. One test invites a person making a decision to imagine they are on their death bed and to look back at the choice and see which alternative they wish they had chosen based on the perceived impact on their life. Which choice leads to feelings of peace? Which leads to emptiness?
At the end of our life, how will we feel if most of our decisions were outward rather than inward focused? Selfless versus selfish?
This Lent, let’s each try to give more of ourselves. The world needs it.
After all, it’s what Jesus did.