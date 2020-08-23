This will be the last column I am privileged to write for all of you. I retire and say farewll as Pastor at First Christian Church here this Sunday, August 23. It was one of the surprises that God often hands us that I was given the opportunity to serve First Christian Church here.
This parting brings to mind some of the words of Paul in Philippians. Philippians is in many ways a love letter from a departed pastor to the church he had walked with in person, Early in the letter, he tells them:
I thank my God every time I remember you. In all my prayers for all of you, I always pray with joy because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now, being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus (Philippians 1:3-6 NIV).
I could say the same thing about my congregation, my brother and sisters in clergy, and about Vinton in general. I have been privileged to work with so many dedicated children of God in this community. We have often had differences, but I thank God that those differences have been less important than working together to demonstrate Christ’s love and concern. I have also worked beside some people whose words and actions reveal their faith but who seldom or never darken the doors of a church; but whose actions reveal that God is working through them. I am convinced that following Christ means walking together with those who walk the walk. In many ways, it is so easy to speak of following Christ, to simply attend church or to pepper one’s speech with pious expressions; the tough part is walking the walk. Following Christ in a fallen world is simple, but it is never easy. It means humbling ourselves in the face of people we have little in common for; sometimes it means suppressing the human desire to wear our faith on our sleeve as a badge of honor and an excuse to look down on others. I know I have to guard against this constantly, and I’m sure others do as well.
In farewell, I am drawn back to the words of C.S. Lewis: “I think we all sin by needlessly disobeying the apostolic injunction to “rejoice” as much as by anything else.” My parting words to you, my friends, also come from Philippians:
Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you (Philippians 4:4-8 NIV)