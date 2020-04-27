Kind of an update that I’m sure most of you are aware of. The Governor has now officially closed all playgrounds. This means that all play equipment in Van Horne is now closed. This includes the city park the school and the rec. field playgrounds. The use of the walking trails are still open, so you can continue to use them. She has also closed all the Libraries to the Public, you can still pick up by appointment. As of yesterday there were 10 reported cases in Benton County 1- age 18-40, 7- 41-60, 1-61-80 and 1 over 81. I have to commend everyone on social distancing and staying home. Keep up the good work and we will get through this together, the better job we do the faster the recovery. It is now recommended to wear masks when out in public, this is not mandatory, but a suggestion. I guess I think your fine when walking in town but when entering businesses maybe do it as a courtesy, and when getting groceries etc. I would recommend it. Remember this is more for your neighbor than yourself. As a reminder please keep ordering food to take out from our local establishments, and if you can be generous with the tip. Just a few thanks are in order. I think our Governor and her staff have done an excellent job of keeping everybody informed on what is happening in the state. We are a state of about 80% of essential businesses, so it would not do a lot good to order a shelter in place. Also I would like to thank everyone in the medical fields for putting their lives on the line every day to fight this pandemic, this includes our locals as well as regional personnel. Also a thank you to the grocery stores, and their workers and all the other essential businesses that remain open for essential supplies. I also would like to thank all the truckers that are going above and beyond in keeping essential products in our stores. But most of all I want to thank all the citizens of Van Horne for their great support and following of regiments during the last month, GREAT JOB. In closing I hope that we are close to the worst and we will slowly start a backslide in new cases. If you have a need we still have a lot of toilet paper at O’Grady’s if you need a few rolls stop by to pick some up. Thanks,
Your Mayor, Marty.