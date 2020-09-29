VINTON – The transfer of the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) from the City of Vinton to the Hobarts will be delayed until the end of October.
That was the update shared with the Vinton City Council during last week’s regular monthly meeting.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the city received the property from the Iowa Board of Regents August 28, 2020. “The transfer of the property due to the unique challenge this deal brings there are three distinctive parts to it. The first is the property itself which is self-explanatory,” Ward wrote in a memo to the council. “The second one is the development agreement which is part of the hearing. The third and final part (and the most complication) is the America Corps-NCCC lease. To transfer the lease from one owner to another owner is what is known as novation.”
According to Iowa law all three portions of this are considered part of the urban renewal process and they all need a public hearing. Due to the speed of the novation process the lease did not become into the possession of the city of Vinton until September 16.
This has caused the public hearing to sell the property to the Hobarts to be moved to October 29, 2020. “The Hobarts have been contacted and informed that the City of Vinton will be in possession of the property and the lease until that date,” Ward told the council.
At the time of the transfer, the City will be transferring the IBSSS property with the exception of Kiwanis Park and the area that has been earmarked for the Emergency Services building in the southwest corner of the property.
In other business:
While the grounds were not transferred between the Board of Regents and the City, there was a transfer between the two parties approved during the meeting.
With the novation of the AmeriCorps lease to the City, came an escrow of funds for the replacement of carpet. “The Iowa Board of Regents were supposed to take these escrow funds and use it to replace the carpeting for AmeriCorps NCCC,” Ward wrote in a memo.
The funds transfer agreement with the Regents is a total escrow amount of $197,589. With the approval of the transfer agreement, the funds will be transferred to the Hobarts so they begin work in replacing the carpet.
Robert Fischer, city attorney, explained that the funds would pass thru to the Hobarts and not affect the city finances. The city is merely allowing the movement of the funds from one party to another.