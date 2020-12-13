VINTON — The first request for reimbursement of work done at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School (IBSSS) was presented to the City of Vinton during last Thursday’s council meeting.
The City was the recipient of funds from the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) earlier this year to help with the costs of rehabilitating the IBSSS grounds. A partnership between the City of Vinton and Vinton Braille School (VBS) LLC for updates to the property was signed earlier this fall.
Approval Thursday evening covered invoices of $57,316 for funds from the Iowa Vacant Building Rehabilitation Fund and $42,987.19 from the Iowa Vacant Building Demolition Fund Grant. The monies were awarded to the city to help cover costs related to repairs to the South Portico and the boiler system, along with demolition work on the Portico, inside the Old Hospital and debris removal in Old Main. The work is not limited to these areas.
The City of Vinton was the first in the state to receive the grants with each award was $1,000,000. In order for VBS to receive the funds, invoices of work need to be submitted and inspected before the reimbursements are given.
“The first invoices have arrived for reimbursement of the grant,” Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, told council members. “I’ve inspected the work and it is reflected on these invoices.”
Ward explained that the City would be reimbursed by the State of Iowa after the invoices received council approval. Then in turn Ward will need to present paperwork to the State. “This would take a few weeks after approval by the City Council,” Ward explained. “This will show funds as an expense out, however, there will be a reimbursement back to revenues.” He further stated that “this will not affect the overall budget of the City of Vinton when it is all said and done.”
“Would it be possible that I could go along the next time you go out,” Andrew Elwick, council member, asked Ward during the meeting.
“Yes, anyone that wants to come along is more than welcome to,” Ward stated. Elwick expressed an interest in seeing the work as it progressed.
Tami Stark, council member, reminded fellow council members that Jim Hobart had invited them to come visit the grounds to check on the progress.
In other business:
- The preliminary plat for phase two at Anderson Creek subdivision has been submitted to the council. The subdivision is located south of Vinton-Shellsburg High School.
“In order for the plat to move forward the Council will need to recommend that the Planning and Zoning Committee (P&Z) to go thru the review process on the plat,” Ward told the council.
“Phase one went more quickly than anticipated but that is not a bad thing for the City of Vinton. Some things will need to be resolved by the time the final plat is before the Council for approval,” he added.
One of the issues that needs to be addressed is be the lack of water pressure in the subdivision.
Ward stated that city staff had been in contact with the both the city engineer and the subdivision engineer to discuss the problem.
The second would be an amendment of the development agreement for the second phase. “Currently, as it stands all of the development cost for the second phase would go toward the first phase,” Ward explained. “After talking with the developer, both of these phases would need to be handled separately or the project would not be able to move forward.”
A motion was approved to forward the preliminary plat to the P&Z Committee for review.
- The third and final reading of ordinance was approved and adopted to amend provisions regulating the operation of utility vehicles on city streets.
The city’s current ordinance was amended to update where an utility vehicle could be used within the city. To be operated on city streets, ‘the unit will be inspected annually by the Vinton Police Department for operational safety. A copy of the permit shall be carried by the operator named in the permit while operating the vehicle.
“A permit may be issued for any of the following purposes: going to and from places of employment, going to and from personal or business properties, gardening/lawn work, individuals having handicapped parking privileges authorized by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) and special events authorized by the City Council.”
The permit will be good for one calendar year within which it is issued and shall be renewed annually.
The ordinance also specifies that all utility vehicles shall be equipped with the following: adequate brakes, factory installed seat belts and any other safety equipment such as factory headlights which must be required by utility vehicles.
- With the next December council meeting falling on Christmas Eve, a motion was made and seconded to move the second meeting to Wednesday, December 23.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.