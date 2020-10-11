We just turned another page on the calendar and time marches on. Another day. A new season. Yet I’m aware that there are many who are deeply distressed still from the damages done by COVID 19 and the derecho storm.
For example, a farmer who has his cows at several different neighbors’ lots as his own barn was destroyed. I’ve seen some women who’s face struggled to keep from crying as they were asked, “How are you?”
Some farmers and business owners may not be able to stay in business, and that decision will be a long and grueling one. Many peoples homes still have tarps and need major repairs that will likely not happen till next year.
The following is what God might say:
I know the fears, the hurts, the desperation, the why’s.
I know the road is hard.
I know the weariness — that feeling you can’t go on.
I am asking you to take joy in this journey even though you feel no end in sight.
I am asking you to continue on from where you are right now because -
I am bringing you to where you are meant to be.
I am saying to you – what you think is lost will be made whole again in ways you may not yet understand.
Hold your head up and keep pressing on.
Tears and pain shall be replaced with joy and strength.
I already know the ending and you’ve won. It’s not if, but when.
All the lonely roads you traveled — I was there.
When life came crashing down – I was there.
When you felt abandoned by others – I was there.
And even if you felt abandoned by Me – I was there.
In the winds, in the fire, in the flooding – I was there.
In your hurting and healing – I am there.
In your searching and waiting – I am there.
My blessings are hidden in your broken places.
You’re saying – “Lord I can’t see it.”
Look beyond the natural – bring yourself into My presence — can you see it now?
I have promised you will never, ever walk alone.
Take time to pause and consider — God, We can’t do this on own own. We need your help. Consider His involvement in your life in the past. He is still there. These disasters are not a punishment toward any person. Do not build a wall around your heart as it will only trap the pain and disbelief within. The Lord will bring goodness to all that you surrender to Him. I’ve heard it said- there is much suffering in the world, but also much overcoming of it!
Dear Lord, in spite of the pain and difficulties, reveal Your character and comfort in a tangible way to each individual. Grant divine connections between those with needs and those with ideas and resources. Stir us to actions of love and help to those in any type of need. May there be a swift and complete mending of people’s lives, jobs, finances, homes and emotions. Let Your favor and peace abound! In Jesus’ Name. Amen.