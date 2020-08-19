Benton County residents impacted by the August 10th storm can apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The grants are for families whose household’s annual income is at 200% or less of the federal poverty level. Each qualifying household MAY receive up to $5,000.00.
In Benton County applications are available at HACAP service locations in:
Vinton – 202 East 4th Street between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday. The facility is closed to walk in traffic but individuals can knock on the front door.
Belle Plaine – 1309 5th Avenue between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday through Friday. The facility is closed to walk in traffic, but individuals can knock on the front door.
Applications can be requested by calling 319-739-0056 or by emailing to: disaster@hacap.org.
Applications can be returned by mail to: HACAP Disaster Assistance, PO Box 490, Hiawatha, IA 52233 or emailed to disaster@hacap.org.