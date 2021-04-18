The Horridge House and Vinton Train Depot will be opened to public paranormal investigation tours for the first time ever under the guidance of Josh and Katie Hopkins to help raise funds to preserve the two historic locations.
“We’ve been in contact with the Benton County Historical Society about scenarios on how we could get guidelines for formal paranormal tours,” Katie, who grew up in Benton County said. “We’ve managed tours in the past and knew the historical society was in need of funds. Josh and I are very happy to be doing this for historic preservation.”
A paranormal investigation centers around finding evidence of spirits, possibly using equipment such as electromagnetic field readers and audio recorders. The Hopkins have been investigating historic and haunted locations for 10 years with the twin goals of historic preservation and finding spirits as well.
“You need to come in with good intentions,” Katie said. “If you’re giving off negative energy or anything like that, they probably won’t come out and say hi. One way to trigger activity is to have a conversation, talk about the history of the place.”
The Horridge House was built in 1863 by George Horridge, a local community leader, and his first wife Elizabeth. Death certificates acquired by the Hopkins indicate George and his second wife’s (Carrie Horridge) mother, Catherine, both died in the home. The Vinton Train Depot was dedicated in 1900 and saw countless people pass through over its 63 years of active service.
“We’ve investigated the house about 10 times now and believe spirits are here,” Katie said. “We’re still trying to kind of place our finger on exactly who all is here, but we believe Carrie’s spirit is here. We’ve said her name several times when there’s an EMF reader up and it’s spiked, especially around a picture of her. George and Elizabeth may be here. Elizabeth’s son died of tuberculosis and may have possibly died here. There’s a lot of artifacts here that may have attachments to them.”
Josh and Katie will provide tours to visitors before allowing them the night to tour either/both buildings. The tour begins at 6:00 p.m. and can last until 8:00 a.m. Digital locks have been installed for the building and the code changes after a guest is finished. Visitors can learn about the history and hope to find a spirit before the night’s end.
“People interested in the paranormal have the same intention of documenting paranormal activity, but they also love history,” Katie said. “They want to learn about the origins to get a better understanding of how to approach these spirits.”
There will be a few rooms in the Horridge House off limits due to artifacts being stored inside by the historical society. Visitors can even tour the basement if they wish. Josh noted paranormal activity has been “everywhere” in the house, including upstairs and sometimes on the ground level. He also noted that the depot has potential for spirits because of the activity over its history.
“Both places have unique histories,” Josh said. “It’s great to share that with the public. The train depot was such a hub for Benton County for travel purposes.”
A statement by the Benton County Historical Society announcing the opening of tours explained this opportunity will help the organization “preserve the history of the two locations so the public can continue to enjoy the rich history that Benton County holds,”
“It is clear that the paranormal field has been becoming more and more popular over the last few decades, so this seemed like a great way to continue to bring in proceeds to continue the preservation of the Horridge House and Train Depot,” the statement read.
Anyone interested in tours may contact Josh and Katie at bchsparanormaltours@gmail.com for more information.