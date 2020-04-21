Today

A good deal of sunshine. High 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.