Vice Chair June Owens released the following statement as she reflected on Dr. King’s lifelong pursuit of justice:
“Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to the eradication of racial and economic injustice, all while providing our country with a role model whose lessons will live on for countless generations to come” said IDP Vice Chair June Owens.
“Today, we remember that although we have come so far in our pursuit of a more equal and just nation, Dr. King’s example must inspire our continued progress. As Democrats, we carry on Dr. King’s memory in our fight for a more equitable criminal justice system, our efforts in raising the minimum wage, and ensuring that every American, no matter their economic means, has access to high quality healthcare. On this holiday, I urge Iowans across our state to reflect on how to combat the injustices they see in their lives, and how they can best carry Dr. King’s legacy forward.”